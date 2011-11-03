Shares in Cable & Wireless Communications jump 11 percent after the telecom firm's first-half profit beats expectations and it says it is on track for the full-year, buoyed by growing smartphone use amongst customers in Macau, the Maldives and Monaco.

"Sentiment's been quite negative going into these results and there's been some concern that perhaps they might miss but obviously where they've come in ahead, it's obviously been taken well," says Execution Noble analyst Nick Brown.

"There's been some concern over their businesses in the Caribbean but they're reporting now that they're seeing stabilisation."

Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Lawrence Sugarman cautions that while the company has improved operationally, something he says is unusual for them, he believes the share price rise is overdone.

"Ultimately, you need to value these business on cash and the cash flow hasn't been that great."

