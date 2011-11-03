Shares in sporting goods maker Adidas (ADSGn.DE) fall 3.3 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's benchmark index after the company's 2012 outlook fails to meet higher analyst expectations.

"The 2012 forecast (for earnings per share) is below expectations," a trader says.

Adidas says it expects earnings per share (EPS) to grow 10-15 percent in 2012, below the 20 percent growth average forecast in a Reuters poll.

