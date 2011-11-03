UBS highlights 13 European stocks which it says have a "relatively safe" dividend payout for investors seeking returns in the wake of economic and market turmoil brought on by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The 13 firms have not cut their dividend in more than 10 years, have a 2012 forward dividend yield of 4 percent or more, a market capitalisation of more than 3 billion euros and less than 10 percent of their assets allocated to equities in their sponsored pension plan, it says in a note.

The stocks are Lagardere , AstraZeneca , Sanofi , Wolters Kluwer (WLSNc.AS), Roche , GlaxoSmithKline , Novartis , ABB , Reed Elsevier , Reckitt Benckiser , Pearson , Diageo and WPP .

