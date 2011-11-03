Shares in Old Mutual fall 2.7 percent, paring gains made in the previous session and topping the list of FTSE 100 fallers after the insurer reports a third-quarter update.

Old Mutual says life insurance sales rose 8 percent to 358 million pounds, at the top end of analyst expectations and flat unit trust sales of 3.4 billion pounds, but funds under management (FUM) decreased to 272.6 billion pounds in the three months to Sept 30.

Shore Capital says in a note that Old Mutual reported much better than we and the market had expected, but concerns remain over its performance in volatile markets and net outflows.

"Strategically (Old Mutual) is constrained by the 'closure' of capital markets, hence its inability to do deals, whilst these volatile markets serve as a useful reminder of the residual risks within the Bermudan annuity book," the broker says.

"In addition, the company will have to work hard to allay fears over the extent of the net client outflows, especially in the US fund operations," it says, retaining its "hold" rating.

