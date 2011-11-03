Shanks' shares rise 4.5 percent as the British waste management firm's 20 percent increase in first half pretax profit beats market expectations.

"This is a good result, ahead of our expectation, with strong growth in the UK and Canada in particular and a flat performance at constant exchange in the Benelux as a whole," Charles Stanley analyst Richard Hickinbotham says.

"Shanks remains a unique asset and the investment case remains compelling with regulatory driven growth that can deliver high returns as waste is diverted from landfill."

To see Reuters' story please click on

Reuters messaging rm://neil.maidment.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net