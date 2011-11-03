Shares in Transocean plummet 9 percent after the offshore drilling contractor posts a third-quarter loss due to a rise in shipyard costs, disappointing Wall Street's expectations for the sixth quarter in a row.

"Operating costs are rising while revenues declining on lack of broad offshore market recovery. Reason for the foreign exchange loss is unknown and is another negative surprise," says Vontobel in a note.

"Company did not made any provisions for litigations yet, despite multi-billion lawsuit from BP," the broker adds, placing its estimates and price target under negative review.

