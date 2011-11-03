Shares in Swiss Re rise 5.2 percent, outperforming a 1.3 percent firmer European Insurance sector , after the world's no. 2 reinsurer posts a third-quarter profit more than double expectations.

"This positive surprise once more shows how the insurance sector (and in this day the reinsurance in particular) is dwarfing the banking sector within the financial industry," Kepler says in a note.

"Although the company stated Q4 to be difficult due to future potential claims out of Thailand floods (business interruption), the case is improving and we reiterate our Hold rating and our target price, more confident than before."

