Despite October's sharp relief rally in stocks, global equities saw outflows over the past four weeks, with U.S. and emerging stock markets the most affected while in Europe, net flows reached breakeven, according to data from Societe Generale Cross Asset Research team.

"Most equity funds seem to have been sidelined during last month's relief rally," the strategists write in a note.

Corporate bonds have seen a surge in popularity, especially in the high-yield segment where inflows have overtaken those in investment grade, the strategists say.

