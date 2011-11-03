The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.6 percent in early trade, reversing a similar-sized gain in the previous session, and underperforming modest gains by both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 , up 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Kofax drops nearly 19 percent after the business support services provider lowers its full-year outlook as performance in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) deteriorates, prompting Altium to cut the stock to "sell" from "buy" and slash its target price to 200 pence from 400 pence.

Immupharma jumps 20 percent higher after its Lupus drug candidate, Lupuzor is granted approval to start phase III and fast track designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

