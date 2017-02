Shares in Man Group rise more than 5 percent to top the FTSE 100 gainers' list, buoyed by a slow-down in client withdrawals in October and plans for a $150 million share repurchase programme.

"The H1 statement contained pluses and minuses, but overall we believe the shares are over-sold and the statement will be viewed as a net positive," RBC Capital Markets say in a note.

To read more on Man Group, please click

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net