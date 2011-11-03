Shares in Immupharma rise 21.3 percent on news its Lupus drug candidate, Lupuzor, has been given given approval to start phase III and fast track designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

"Once Phase-III has been completed these FDA designation should ensure a relatively rapid regulatory process. We also note that (i) the company also reports a Scientific Advisory meeting with the European Medicines Agency, recommendations from which have been incorporated into a phase-III protocol, and (ii) the Japanese regulatory authorities have agreed to the initiation of trials in Japan," says Singer Capital Markets in a note.

The broker keeps a "Fair Value" rating on the stock, with an unchanged 85 pence target price, as it awaits developments on clinical trials that Cephalon initiated in Lupus patients in the U.S. and Europe, noting this is likely to remain a key component in out-licensing the drug candidate.

