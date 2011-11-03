Shares in stainless steel maker Aperam rise as much as 10.2 percent after it reports third-quarter earnings that are not as bad as expected, it predicts no further deterioration in the final three months of 2011 and expands its cost savings plan.

Neil Sampat, analyst at Nomura, said Aperam was probably the best value company in stainless steel. He has a 'buy' rating and 15 euro price target and believes it has been sold too heavily since its initial trading in January at 28 euros.

"The third quarter was better than expected and it looks as if full-year consensus numbers are achievable. They have made further progress on net debt and have the strongest balance sheet in the sector," he said.

"They have been very impressive in terms of executing cost savings with $200 million on an annual basis to date. In terms of the $100 million increase, it's saying the right thing. You can't just wait for the market to recover. You have to act yourself."

At 1045 GMT, the shares are up 8.7 percent at 12.725 euros, while the STOXX European basic resources index is 0.96 percent stronger.

Reuters Messaging rm://philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net