Shares in Lloyds Banking Group add 0.1 percent, bucking a weaker sector trend which helps keep the FTSE 100 index flat, with the lender's shares rallying as Evolution Securities upgrades its rating to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation grounds ahead of a trading update due on Nov. 8.

"Buying shares in a challenged business like Lloyds is not for the faint-hearted, and requires a healthy scepticism for management guidance as well as excess sell-side enthusiasm," says Evolution in a note.

However, the broker says, in the month since it downgraded its rating for Lloyds to "neutral", the stock's relative performance has been so awful that it creates a sufficiently attractive re-entry opportunity.

