Shares in Unilever shed 2.5 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.3 percent, after the consumer goods firm reports strong third-quarter revenues, which are offset by falling margins.

Unilever raised its prices sharply and saw strong growth in emerging markets to beat forecasts with a 7.8 percent rise in third-quarter sales, while forecasting flat to lower margins for 2011.

Andrew Wood at Bernstein, says he expected a slightly lacklustre stock reaction today "as the top-line strength is offset by the margin weakness (with little change to consensus earnings per share) and given the already strong year-to-date stock performance".

Unilever's shares are up 2.9 percent in 2011, compared to a 6.8 percent drop by the FTSE 100 index.

"Europe and Southern Europe in particular remain difficult, while overall group volumes have slowed, unsurprisingly against a backdrop of increased global economic uncertainty," says Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

"Furthermore, accounting adjustments have also muddied the waters, while a downgrading of the full year operating profit margin is disappointing," Bowman adds.

