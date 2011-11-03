Shares in Tate & Lyle rise 3.6 percent after the British sweetener and starches maker beat forecasts to post a 38 percent jump in first-half profit, helped by strong returns from its by-products used in animal feed.

"We see this as a strong half for Tate and expect to upgrade our FY numbers modestly," Investec Securities analysts say, but adding that the positive sentiment will be inhibited by the very strong share price performance since the end of July, the demanding valuation and seasonal uncertainties around the CY12 sweetener pricing rounds in the United States.

The company, which makes most of its profits in the United States, has benefited from the spill-over from high sugar and corn prices, and strong volume sales for its sucralose.

