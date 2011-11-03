The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.6 percent by midday, lagging gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent respectively after a volatile morning session.

Coal of Africa sheds 6.1 percent as the firm plans to raise about $100 million in a placing mainly to bring the Vele project into production and to complete the acquisition of Rio Tinto's Chapudi Coal project.

Coal of Africa also says it has entered into a new $40 million revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Europe that is conditional on the miner raising a minimum of $75 million in the placing. [ID: nL5E7M3176]

Immupharma leaps 21.3 percent after its Lupus drug candidate, Lupuzor is granted approval to start phase III and fast track designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

"Once Phase-III has been completed these FDA designation should ensure a relatively rapid regulatory process," Singer Capital Markets says in a note, repeating its "fair value" rating and 85 pence target price on Immupharma.

