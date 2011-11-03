Shares in ITV gain 4.2 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 gainer, with the index up 0.6 percent, as Credit Suisse repeats its "outperform" rating and 90 pence price target on the commercial broadcaster ahead of a third-quarter trading update, due on Monday, Nov. 14.

Credit Suisse says it expects ITV's Family revenue growth to be flat year-on-year versus guidance of "slightly down", and sees fourth-quarter Family revenue growth guidance of zero to -2 percent.

The broker points out that, based on its 2012 forecasts, ITV is the lowest valued broadcaster in Europe, trading on 4.7 times EV/EBITDA, versus peers on up to 11.8 times EV/EBITDA.

"Given ITV's structural advantage of being a vertically integrated producer/broadcaster, we think the stock deserves a higher rating," Credit Suisse adds.

