The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent lower, underperforming gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Kofax falls 13.3 percent after the business support services provider lowers its full-year outlook as performance in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) deteriorates, prompting Altium to cut the stock to "sell" from "buy" and slash its target price to 200 pence from 400 pence.

IndigoVision gains 8.6 percent as the security management systems group says its first quarter has seen a return to satisfactory levels of profitability, with operating performance ahead of the same stage last year, albeit with little sign of easier background conditions.

