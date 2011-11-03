European shares trim gains into the Wall Street open although remain well supported by a surprise European Central Bank rate cut and hopes Greece would ditch a planned referendum on its bailout package.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1.9 percent at 990.12 points, with gains seen across the board.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index rises 2 percent, with BNP Paribas up 6 percent, though it had been lower earlier, on reaction to its third-quarter results.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 0.9 and 1.2 percent in early trading.

Reuters Messaging: rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net