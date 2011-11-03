Strong quarterly results and positive prospects from Tenaris , the world's top producer of seamless pipes for the energy industry, push up its shares 16 percent and those of its French peer Vallourec by 5 percent.

"The numbers, that's the only reason. They are better than expected. And the trends in prices and volumes are picking up very sharply, that has not happened for a few quarters," a Milan broker says about Tenaris.

A second Milan trader confirms the Tenaris results and the forecast for an expected improvement in the next quarters are boosting the stock to a 13-week high.

"Of course Tenaris is likely supporting (Vallourec). Basically it is a read across. We don't cover Vallourec but its performance has to pick up," he adds.

