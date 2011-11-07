Shares in French retailer Carrefour fall 4 percent, featuring among the biggest losers on the CAC 40 after Citigroup cuts its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral" on mounting debt worries.

"We argue the market underestimates the extent to which Carrefour's leverage will drive corporate strategy, for the worse," Citigroup analysts write.

"On our numbers, Carrefour's operating cash flow barely covers capex --itself already significantly reduced --, leaving the dividend to be paid out of debt. With net debt rising and profits declining, Carrefour's balance sheet is deteriorating rapidly."

