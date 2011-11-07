Shares in telecom gear maker Alcatel Lucent drop 3.5 percent, hitting a level not seen since July 2009, after Citigroup lowers its recommendation on the stock to "sell" from "buy" and slashes its share price target to 1 euro from 4.20 euros, saying the "free cash flow story is broken."

"Our previous bullish stance assumed solid top-line expansion ... and most importantly the ability to -- finally -- generate free cash flow," Citigroup analysts write in a note.

"We expect the market to remain sceptical on Alcatel's long-term prospects given consistent cash burn and lack of non-core assets to sell. We believe management needs to consistently execute ahead of expectations to change the market's perception -- something Alcatel has so far not managed to do," they say.

"We cut our price target from 4.20 euros to 1 euros reflecting the ballooning 3 billion euro pension deficit, the 600 million euros net debt and cash restructuring."

Alcatel stock has plummeted about 65 percent since a peak reached in May.

