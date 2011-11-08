European shares rise in early trade, bouncing after two days of losses, as some upbeat corporate news from the likes of Vodafone help offset some of investors' concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

However, political developments in debt-ridden Italy, where bond yields have reached record highs, will be very much in focus as the government faces a crucial budget vote.

At 0720 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.9 percent at 982.98 points.

