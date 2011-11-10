Shares in Airbus parent EADS surge 5 percent after the company posts results and an outlook that reassure investors.

The company pushes back its new A350 jetliner by six months with a charge of 200 million euros. Speculation about such a charge had driven down EADS shares earlier this week.

"EADS has reported reassuring Q3 results and has limited the charge on the delay in the A350 to 200 million euros, thanks to a stronger-than-expected performance from Airbus, and Eurocopter. The group may therefore raise its 2011 forecasts at all levels and notably for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, and on free cash flow," a Paris-based trader says.

The stock is up 20 percent so far this year, by far the best performing stock on France's CAC 40 index.

