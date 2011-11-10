Shares in Restaurant Group gain 2 percent, outperforming a 0.4 percent lower FTSE 250 index, as the firm says it is continuing to trade well, with 44-week sales up 6.5 percent, prompting Evolution Securities to upgrade its rating to "add" from "neutral".

The company, which owns the Garfunkel's and Frankie & Benny's restaurant chains, says in an interim management statement that November had started well and it remains on track to meet expectations for the full year.

"Restaurant Group continues to trade in line with expectations despite our concerns on margins and wider market issues over the consumer outlook," Evolution says in a note.

"The stock has done little relative to the market for 12 months but we are nudging up our recommendation to Add from Neutral; the combination of low debt and high underlying returns and strong cashflow gives it the durability to survive any downturn and the flexibility to grow rapidly when the time is right," the broker adds.

