Shares in Yule Catto rise 0.7 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent weaker FTSE mid cap index, after the British chemicals maker says earnings for the third quarter were ahead of its expectations.

"This is clearly a very encouraging statement, particularly in the context of a highly uncertain demand outlook for the broader chemicals sector during 4Q11. An expectation of softer volumes in 3Q11 was well flagged earlier in the year and we see little risk of a sudden dislocation in demand," Collins Stewart says in a note.

"The company's geographical exposure provides substantial insulation from weak developed economies. Further, the secular growth in end-use markets such as nitrile gloves confers incremental resilience," the broker adds.

Yule Catto, which last year bought Germany-based PolymerLatex, expects full-year earnings to be at least in-line with current market expectations.

