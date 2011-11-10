Shares in SCA rise 7.7 percent, outperforming the Swedish blue-chip index, after the Swedish tissue paper maker says it would buy Georgia-Pacific's European tissue operations for 1.32 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

SCA says the operations had sales of 1.25 billion euros in 2010. SCA estimates the deal would create annual synergies of 125 million euros.

"I really can't find anything to criticize from this deal. The valuation is very attractive for SCA and this deal improves profitability for them as well as the whole tissue sector," Handelsbanken analyst Karri Rinta says.

SCA share have been bouyed recently by a string of positive news, including new cost-cutting program, a joint venture in Australia as well as falling pulp prices.

Shares in the firm are up 10 perecnt since the start of the third quarter against a fall of nearly 15 percent in the wider Stockholm index.

