Shares in HSBC fall 1.9 percent, adding to a 5.8 percent decline in the previous session when Europe's biggest bank reported a fall in third-quarter profit, after brokers cut target prices citing worries about impairment charges and lower growth rates.

"Difficult times hurt even the strong," UBS says in a note, cutting its price target to 520 pence from 530 pence, retaining a "neutral" rating.

JP Morgan says it is cutting its target price to 650 pence from 700, having cut its estimates for Europe revenues and increased those for U.S. loan provisions. It also cites "modestly higher provisions and weaker revenues" in Hong Kong. However, it retains an "overweight" stance.

Investec says it is concerned about HSBC's business in Hong Kong.

"We currently forecast 10 percent Hong Kong loan growth in 2012 and a further 9 percent in 2013, which will almost certainly need to be revised lower," the broker says in a note.

It adds: "We remain buyers given the valuation, but have placed our estimates under review pending a likely downgrade."

HSBC shares have lost more than 23 percent in 2011.

