Shares in Wm Morrison Supermarkets are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 100 leader board, up 2.2 percent, after the retailer posts third-quarter sales which Panmure Gordon says demonstrate both its reslience and good price positioning.

Morrisons, Britain's No.4 grocer behind J Sainsbury, Wal-Mart's Asda and Tesco, says sales at stores open over a year rose 2.4 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 30, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax.

"It should be able to generate faster top-line growth than Sainsbury for the foreseeable future and this in turn should lead to higher dividend growth," Panmure says in a note.

"However, we think that this growth is less certain than Sainsbury's, especially as it appears to want to make acquisitions, which is why we have a 'hold' recommendation."

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net