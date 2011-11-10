Shares in UK car insurer Admiral fall 5 percent to top the decliners' list of Britain's FTSE 100, extending Wednesday's 25.6-percent slump on a profit warning, with several leading brokers cutting their ratings on the stock.

"Although we believe that Admiral remains among the best managed non-life companies in Europe, earnings transparency is low until the reasons for the acceleration in large bodily injury claims become clear," says UBS, which cuts its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Deutsche Bank, which cuts Admiral to "hold" from "buy", says "lack of visibility means we no longer treat the 'blip' in claims as temporary and we subsequently reduce our earnings forecasts to reflect our expectations of deteriorating margins."

Credit Suisse lowers its target price for the stock to 1,100 pence from 1,500. However, it raises its rating to "neutral" from "underperform" on grounds that after Wednesday's plunge, Admiral trades at 9.6 times its 2012 estimated earnings.

"While we recognize this is not cheap relative to the sector and the stock lacks catalysts, we believe it represents a fair multiple given Admiral does not carry investment market risk," it says adding, the company's international expansion is an option for future growth.

