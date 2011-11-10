European shares hold steady in a choppy session as stocks on Wall Street trim gains on concerns that political wrangling in Italy and Greece could deepen the euro zone debt crisis.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 0.07 percent at 966.90 points after moving in a broad range of 951.15-974.27. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are flat to up 0.7 percent after opening much higher.

Miners, which generally suffer in a difficult economic environment, are among the biggest decliners in Europe, with the sector index down 1.4 percent, mirroring a sharp fall in copper prices.

