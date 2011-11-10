The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.8 percent, underperforming a choppy 0.3 percent fall on FTSE 100, while the midcaps also close down 0.8.

Mears falls more than 13 percent after the British social housing maintenance and homecare provider warns that full-year profit will be below expectations, prompting Peel Hunt to cut its rating to "hold" from "buy" and reduce its earnings forecasts.

Galileo Resources is marked up almost 13 percent after the rare earths exploration company unveils positive drilling results at its Glenover Rare Earths joint venture project in South Africa.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net