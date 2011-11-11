European stock index futures point to a higher open as stocks are poised to track a rally on Wall Street where robust company results eclipsed Europe's debt problems.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.4-0.6 percent.
Italy's Senate is set to vote on Friday for austerity measures demanded by the European Union to ease tensions surrounding the country's debt pile, while a new emergency government is expected within days.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
ALLIANZ SE Q3
ACCIONA SA Q3
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES SA Q3
GAMESA CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA Q3
GRIFOLS SA Q3
TELEFONICA SA Q3
ATLANTIA SPA Q3
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL Q3
BANCO POPOLARE SC Q3
PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG Q3
SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA Q3
SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE Q3
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA Q3
FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA Q3
SES Q3
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 DR Horton Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0930 GB PPI Oct
1455 US Michigan sentiment Pre Nov
