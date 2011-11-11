European stock index futures point to a higher open as stocks are poised to track a rally on Wall Street where robust company results eclipsed Europe's debt problems.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.4-0.6 percent.

Italy's Senate is set to vote on Friday for austerity measures demanded by the European Union to ease tensions surrounding the country's debt pile, while a new emergency government is expected within days.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

ALLIANZ SE Q3

ACCIONA SA Q3

FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES SA Q3

GAMESA CORPORACION TECNOLOGICA Q3

GRIFOLS SA Q3

TELEFONICA SA Q3

ATLANTIA SPA Q3

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO SCARL Q3

BANCO POPOLARE SC Q3

PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG Q3

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA Q3

SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE Q3

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA Q3

FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA Q3

SES Q3

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 DR Horton Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0930 GB PPI Oct

1455 US Michigan sentiment Pre Nov

