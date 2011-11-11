Global mutual funds were net buyers of equities with a net inflow of $8.1 billion for the week of Nov. 3 to 9 -- a fourth straight week of net buying, according to Nomura.

In the previous three weeks, global mutual funds injected $7.5 billion into equities after four straight weeks of net selling totalling $25.7 billion.

By region, the U.S. saw an inflow of $7.3 billion in the latest week, up from $1 billion in the previous week. Developed Europe suffered an outflow of $770 million, Nomura says.

