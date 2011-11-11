UBS tactically downgrades global equities to "neutral" from "overweight", two weeks after it upgraded the asset class from benchmark in its model portfolio.

UBS says in a note that it cut European equities to "underweight" and continues to favour emerging market and U.S. stocks.

"Rising political risk in Europe presents clear downside risks to global equities in the near term. We believe upside potential is somewhat limited given strong gains seen in October," it says.

It also says it closes its "underweight" position in implied equity volatility after initiating such recommendation in late October.

