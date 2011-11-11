Shares in French broadcaster TF1 tumble 12 percent to a two-year low after it cuts its full-year revenue forecast as advertising revenue falls at its flagship channel amid a weaker economy.

"The management indicated that it had noted a deterioration in the advertising environment since mid-September, which has prompted it to lower its full-year 2011 guidance. It is forecasting 2011 sales down by around 1 percent, and this risks leading the consensus to revise down its 2011 EBITA estimates by around 10 percent," a Paris-based trader says.

