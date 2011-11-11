Shares in AGA Rangemaster Group shed 4.8 percent after the British upmarket cooker and refrigerator maker warns of lower sales for the year with orders running slightly below last year's seasonal peak levels.

Merchant Securities cuts its target price for AGA to 102 pence from 122 pence, but retains a "buy" rating on the stock.

"We have previously flagged concerns over sales due to consumer sentiment, but continue to believe the group is well positioned to benefit from an upturn in the macros," the broker says in a note.

Merchant Securities points out that, assuming current year pretax profit of 7 million pounds, AGA shares trade on only 3.1 times 2011 earnings, excluding net cash.

