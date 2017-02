European shares drift higher on expectations some political developments in highly-indebted Italy and Greece could pave the way for tough austerity measures seen as crucial to contain the region's two-year-old debt crisis.

At 0829 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.6 percent at 968.86 points after falling in the previous two sessions.

