Shares in Telecom Italia rise almost 5 percent as results for the first nine-months show Italy's biggest telecoms operator slightly improved its domestic position and managed to cut its adjusted net debt more than expected, analysts say.

Telecom Italia sticks to its guidance after posting an 8 percent rise in nine-month core earnings.

Under heavy competitive pressure on its mature domestic market like other European rivals, Telecom managed to slow the pace of fall of key Italian revenues compared with the first half and to reduce costs.

"Results were slightly better than what the market was anticipating," a Milan-based analyst says declining to be named.

A second analyst highlights in particular the debt position and domestic market trends.

Adjusted net debt fell to 29.95 billion euro against a 30.92 billion euros Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast. It is forecast at around 30.7 billion euros by year-end under a business plan to 2013.

