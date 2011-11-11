The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in early trade, underperforming bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Fiberweb leaps 26 percent after the non-woven fabrics maker says it plans to sell its hygiene business to Brazil-based Petropar for $286 million, with the disposal enabling the group to repay all its existing net debt, which stood at 145 million pounds at end-Oct.

AGA Rangemaster Group sheds 4.8 percent after the British upmarket cooker and refrigerator maker warns of lower sales for the year as orders were running slightly below last year's seasonal peak levels.

Merchant Securities cuts its target price for AGA to 102 pence from 122 pence, but retains a "buy" rating on the stock

