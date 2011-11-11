Shares in Germany's Allianz rise 2.4 percent at the top of a 0.8 percent stronger German blue chip index as investors focus on the insurer's operating profit and shrug off its Greek writedowns.

"We are positively surprised by Allianz's strong operating performance. We do not see the weaker than expected net profit as too negatively as it was due to a higher tax rate and higher than expected writedowns," says analyst Philipp Haessler at Equinet Bank.

Allianz shares are down 17 percent so far this year, while the DAX lost 14 percent.

