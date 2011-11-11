Shares in Schorders rise 4.1 percent as Deutsche Bank upgrades the fund management group to "hold" from "sell", saying the harsher climate is now priced in, and pointing to Thursday's third-quarter profit beating forecasts.

Deutsche says Schroders' third-quarter pre-tax profit was 10 percent above the broker's forecast, due in part to higher performance fees. It increases 2011 EPS estimates 5 percent.

With Schroders' share price having fallen below Deutsche's target price of 1,350 pence, the broker says it believes "the tougher environment for fund flows and revenues has now been priced in."

It says significant new institutional mandates helped to large outflows from retail clients.

Schroders shares, which fell 1.1 percent on Thursday, are down more than 25 percent in 2011.

