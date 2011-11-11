European stocks may see some near-term weakness as a result of the euro zone debt crisis, Citi analysts say, although they advise buying into the dips with a focus on big, cheap defensives, strong companies in strong countries and internationally exposed firms.

"We think European equities will remain range-bound until there is greater clarity on euro melt-down (break-down) or euro survival (break-up). We back our economists' view that the euro is likely to survive, but that it will not be pretty," they say in a note.

Defensive firms like Novartis, BT Group and Sanofi , among others, offer low earnings volatility and "reasonable growth" over the next year, while decent exposure to emerging markets should help support future growth, they say.

Those with strong balance sheets, positive earnings momentum, at least 25 percent sales in emerging markets, while based in relatively stronger countries such as Germany, the UK, Netherlands, Switzerland or the Nordics, include Linde , Telenor and Rio Tinto, among others.

While "the Italian economy is likely to be challenged for some time, we do not think that investors should avoid all Italian equities because of that," they add.

"This view would change somewhat if Italy were likely to leave the euro, for example. Rather, we think that investors should take advantage of cheap overall valuations to buy good Italian domiciled companies that do a lot of their business outside of Italy and outside of Europe, too."

Such firms, with at least 40 percent sales exposure outside Europe, include Tenaris, Saipem, Fiat Industrial and Pirelli .

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net