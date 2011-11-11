Shares in Norwegian oil company DNO are flying 23 percent higher on reports that Exxon Mobil has signed oil and gas exploration deals with the Iraq's Kurdish regional government, whose contracts with DNO are disputed by Baghdad.

"The major news for DNO is that there is now a slightly higher probability that its production-sharing contracts will actually be approved," First Securities analyst Teodor Sveen Nilsen says.

DNO shares stands at 8.25 Norwegian crowns at 0934 GMT, their highest level in seven months, while Oslo's main bourse index is up 1.2 percent.

A Kurdish government adviser says Exxon Mobil has signed contracts to explore in six blocks.

Exxon Mobil is not commenting.

