Shares in Portuguese oil firm Galp Energia fall more than 9 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300 fallers' list, after the sale of a stake in its Brazil deep-sea oil business to Chinese state-owned oil firm Sinopec Group puts a weaker than expected value on its assets there.

The news prompts heavy trade in Galp stock -- at 3-1/2 times its 90-day daily average after less than 3 hours of trade -- and also knocks UK peer and fellow Brazil-exposed gas producer BG Group, down more than 2 percent and at the top of the FTSE 100 decliners' list.

Santander analyst Jason Kenney says the deal -- $3.5 billion for a 30 percent stake -- means Sinopec is "not paying up on the commercial valuation that we were all expecting to see in Galp's Brazilian asset base.

"If you can't get the value for the assets in a commercial transaction then people do begin to question the value of the underlying asset base and so therefore the readacross for BG Group is negative on that basis because you've got to question whether if they wanted to sell those assets then they're not actually as valuable as we might have been thinking."

To see a statement, please click

