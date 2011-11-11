Shares in British oil firms with assets in Kurdistan climb on reports that U.S. firm Exxon Mobil is set to enter the semi-autonomous region, raising the likelihood of those companies becoming takeover targets should oil majors be permitted to hold assets in both the Kurdish region of Iraq and Iraq itself.

Shares in Gulf Keystone, which has discovered a giant oil field in Kurdistan, surge 14.8 percent while Afren, which has licences in the region, gain 5.5 percent.

"If there is no political fallout from the (Exxon) deal, then it could spark a further consolidation phase in the region," Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Phil Corbett says.

Baghdad and the government of the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region have longstanding disputes over northern oilfields and Baghdad has warned companies present in southern Iraq against signing deals with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The broker says any move towards a resolution of the dispute between Baghdad and KRG will increase the likelihood of larger players moving to hoover up smaller oil firms operating in Kurdistan.

"Exxon's move could accelerate that process. Afren would be the obvious one to look at, given the shares have been hit lately to the point where we believe the Kurdistan assets could be worth more than the current share price alone," he says.

He believes the deal is also positive for Petroceltic and Heritage Oil, other companies with exposure to Kurdistan, were 11 percent and 1.7 percent higher.

