The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.2 percent, underperforming the blue chips and the midcaps, up 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Blinkx sheds more than 13 percent, extending its steep declines in the previous two sessions, as first-half results from the video search engine, pre-announced on Wednesday along with an acquisition, fail to excite investors.

AGA Rangemaster Group falls almost 5 percent after the British upmarket cooker and refrigerator maker warns of lower sales for the year with orders running slightly below last year's seasonal peak levels.

