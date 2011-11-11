Shares in Alcatel-Lucent fall 3 percent after Moody's downgrades the French telecoms equipment maker's debt rating by one notch, citing a poor cashflow performance in the first nine months of the year.

Alcatel, which burnt through 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of cash between January and September 2011, has 6.2 billion worth of outstanding debt, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The move puts Alcatel-Lucent's debt rating deeper into speculative territory at B2, while Moody's also cuts its outlook on the firm's corporate family and probability of default ratings to negative from stable.

The agency's decision "clearly shows that Alcatel is lagging behind in adapting to the most recent slowdown in economic growth around the globe, especially compared to competitors like Cisco," says Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital.

He also warns that Acaltel-Lucent's exposure to Europe "might leave the company being worse positioned then other competitors who are doing most of their business overseas".

Alcatel generated 28 percent of its revenues in Europe in the first nine months of the year.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net