European shares extend gains after the Wall Street open, buoyed by political developments in Italy as it bids to establish a stable government and move forward with the austerity cuts seen as crucial in helping stem the region's debt crisis.

Italian stocks were among the top gainers and the country's debt yields fell back further after Italy's Senate passed a new budget plan, teeing up a vote in the lower house on Sunday that could lead to a new goverment being formed.

At 1505 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares is up 2.1 percent at 983.47 points, just off its intra-day high, while the Dow Jones industrial average, Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq composite are all up between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net