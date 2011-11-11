Shares in Premier Foods, the deeply indebted owner of Hovis, Ambrosia and Mr Kipling, jump 32 percent, bouncing back after recent hefty falls, with traders citing a short squeeze on the shares after the firm managed to get some financial breathing space earlier in the week.

Premier Foods's share price gains also come as directors buy stock.

"Ongoing short squeeze on covenant deferral announced (this week). The shares are down 82 percent over last 180 days so there's plenty of headroom left," Darren Sinden, trader at Silverwind Securities, says.

The group, which is struggling with hefty debts of 1.3 billion pounds ($2.1 billion), won an extra three-month grace period from its lenders on Monday as it secured a deal whereby its banks agreed to defer a financial covenant test to the end of March 2012.

Trading volumes stand at seven times the 90-day daily average.

($1 = 0.630 British Pounds)